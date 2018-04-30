Tri-State Italian-American Congress to Award $25,000 in Scholarships to Archdiocese of Newark Students

On Tuesday, May 1, representatives of the Tri-State Italian-American Congress will present $25,000 in scholarships to a group of students of Italian heritage from 25 Catholic elementary schools of the Archdiocese of Newark. The awards will be presented in a ceremony in the Auditorium of the Archdiocesan Center, 171 Clifton Avenue, Newark, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, will join Louis Vele, President of Tri-State, and Ralph A. Contini, Tri-State Treasurer and Executive Director, in making the presentations. Also on hand at this ceremony will be parents and friends of the scholarship winners, representatives of the Consulate General of Italy, and clergy, faculty and staff of the schools each award winner attends.

Eligibility for scholarship awards was based on a combination of a family’s financial need and Italian heritage. Award winners were nominated by individual schools.

“We’re truly grateful for the support that Tri-State is giving to needy families here in the Archdiocese who want their children to receive the excellent faith-filled education that our schools offer,” said Cardinal Tobin of the partnership between the Archdiocese and the Congress.

Congress President Louis Vele stated: “Tri-State has a long history of supporting education and rewarding scholarship. Our first awards within the Archdiocese of Newark were made in 2003, and we are very pleased to again be able to help children and their families realize their dream of receiving an excellent education in a faith-filled environment. In the 15 years of our scholarship program, Tri-State has helped more than 3,000 students attend and succeed at Catholic schools.”

About the Tri-State Italian-American Congress

Formed in 1988, The Tri-State Italian-American Congress is a non-profit organization that provides educational opportunities for Italian- American children and supports organizations and charities benefiting Italian-Americans and other programs and individuals with similar goals.

Note to editors: Media organizations are welcome to cover this event and to speak with the officials and scholarship winners. Interested organizations should contact the Office of Communications at 973-497-4186.

Click here to view the 2018 Tri-State Italian-American Congress Scholarship Winners list.